Clifton Lee "Lucky" Daniels, Jr. COLUMBIA- Lucky Daniels, 72, of Columbia, died peacefully at home, Saturday, September 21, 2019. Born September 11, 1947, he was a son of the late Clifton Lee Daniels, Sr., the late Rose Thomas Lem and Wah Gok Lem. Lucky was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. Survivors include his wife, Emily Josephine "Jo" Daniels; seven children; seventeen grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and two sisters. A reception will be held from 2 until 4 o'clock, Wednesday, September 25th at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on Sept. 24, 2019