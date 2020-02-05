Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clinton Calhoun Lemon Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Clinton Calhoun Lemon, Jr. BARNWELL - Clinton Calhoun Lemon, Jr. was born August 10, 1944 to Kathryn Craven and Clinton Calhoun Lemon, of Barnwell, SC. He was married for 58 years to Brenda Russell Brandenburg Lemon and they had three wonderful children, Clinton Calhoun Lemon, III, Brian Allen Lemon and Charlotte Suzanne Lemon. Clinton attended Barnwell Public schools, lettered in football and track, sang in the glee club and the quartet and played clarinet in the concert and marching bands. In the Fall of 1962 Clinton, Brenda and "little Clint" moved to Clemson SC where Clinton earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Management and was a member of the Sigma Kappa Epsilon social fraternity, now Beta Theta Pi National Social Fraternity. Upon graduation in 1967, the trio relocated to Philadelphia where Clinton's trucking career began with Matlack Tank Lines. While there Brenda gave birth to son Brian Allen. The expanded family moved to Greenville, SC in 1969, where Charlotte Suzanne was born, and Clinton began his long career in the family trucking companies at Cooper Motor Lines. 1970 found the young Lemons resettling in Mt. Pleasant, SC where countless lifelong friendships began. Throughout the 1970's Clinton joined and served Hibben United Methodist Church along with numerous service, social and business organizations: the Carolina Yacht Club, The Hibernian Society, South Carolina Trucking Association, National Tank Truck Carriers, the Metropolitan Exchange Club of Charleston and the Sertoma Club. He was instrumental in the formation of the Palmetto Touchdown Club of Greater Charleston. In 1980, Clinton, Brenda, Brian and Charlotte returned to his hometown where he joined his father in running the family companies. Clinton rejoined Barnwell United Methodist Church where he became very active on the Board and served on many committees. He was also a member and chairman of the Barnwell County Hospital Board, the Board of Sweetwater Country Club and the committee to fund what is now the new Barnwell County Library. Clinton was a Lifetime member of IPTAY, and he supported the Clemson Tigers and the University with his time, talents and monetary contributions; by serving on many boards throughout the years and continuing his parents' legacy gifts of named professorships in literature, history and philosophy. He cherished his memories of life on Pawleys and Edisto Islands where he began and continued his love of boating and fishing. He enjoyed duck and dove hunting as well. For the past twenty-five years one of his greatest joys was the annual Clemson/Mountain Weekend with dear friends. In 2018 Clinton and Brenda returned to Mt. Pleasant to be nearer and to spend more time with their children. He is survived by Brenda and their three children: Clint (Camille Smart), Brian (Shawna Cannon) and Charlotte; their three grandchildren: Claudia Cannon Lemon, William Grayson Lemon and Nicholas Allen Lemon; his two sisters: Kay Lemon Clark (Rob), Mary Lemon Townsend; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Vivian Brandenburg and E. Park Turner. Clinton has many cousins, nieces and nephews with whom he also made many fond memories. His casket will be placed in the sanctuary of the Barnwell United Methodist Church Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 9:00 am until 1:00 pm, funeral services will begin at 1:00PM, for friends that are unable to attend funeral services he will be at Mole Funeral Home from 4:00PM-6:00PM PM Friday evening. Interment will be in the Barnwell United Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests with appreciation that a donation be made in Clinton's memory to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation ("JDRF"), the Barnwell United Methodist Church, or to the . A reception will be held immediately following interment in the Reception Hall of the Episcopal Church of the Holy Apostles, 9357 Patterson Street, Barnwell, SC. Please visit our online registry at

