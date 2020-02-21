Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clinton Eugene Hendrix Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Clinton "Gene" Eugene Hendrix, Jr PROSPERITY - Clinton "Gene" Eugene Hendrix, Jr, passed away on February 15, 2020 at age 81 years. Born February 6, 1939 to Clinton "Scrap" Eugene Hendrix Sr. and Mary (Sanders) Hendrix in Newberry and raised in Prosperity, Gene was a veteran of the Korean war and a graduate of the University of South Carolina. He completed his doctorate in Psychology in 1974 and spent his career in service to the people of South Carolina, retiring in 1991 as a director for the South Carolina Department of Youth Services. He took great pleasure in a hot cup of coffee on the deck at sunrise and a stiff bourbon on the deck at sunset. He indulged in cigarettes, bad puns and well told jokes anywhere and all the time. He was enormously fond of good books, good food and Quiet Bay, his home in Chapin. He will be remembered for his elaborate shaggy dog stories, acerbic wit and pithy commentary. He is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 47 years, Ercel Tisdale Hendrix, as well as daughters Mary Hendrix (m. Angie Allen), Deirdre Elizabeth Seim (m. Stephen Seim) and son Mark Hendrix (m. Leslie Hendrix). He is also survived by six grandchildren, Ethan Walker-Seim, Hunter Scott Hendrix, Colton David Hendrix, Ruth Davis Seim, Laney Hendrix and Sara Seim. A private memorial will be held for immediate family and close friends at a later date.

