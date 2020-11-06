1/
Clinton "Leroy" Shumpert Sr.
1942 - 2020
Clinton "Leroy" Shumpert, Sr.
January 11, 1942 - November 3, 2020
Gaston, South Carolina - Clinton "Leroy" Shumpert, Sr., 78, entered peacefully to his heavenly home on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Born on January 11, 1942 in West Columbia, South Carolina, he was the son of the late F. Eugene and Rowella Flake Shumpert.
He retired from Harsco Corporation after 37 years of service. Leroy was a member of the Gaston Masonic Lodge for over 40 years, where he made many lasting friendships. He was always known for his hard work, caring heart, and devotion to his wife, family, and community.
Leroy was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and cousin. His greatest passion was hunting and spending time with family and friends. His words of wisdom, love, and support for his family will be greatly missed. Leroy's legacy will forever live through all that had the pleasure of knowing him.
He is survived by his wife, Mamie Nell Shumpert; son, Clinton Shumpert, Jr.; daughter, Evelyn Tipton; step-daughter, Melissa DuBose (Brian); step-sons, Doug Dooley (Wanda) and Michael Dooley (Kim); sisters, Eunice Long, and Peggie Hadden; and his many grandchildren, great grandchildren, grand dogs, and grand cats. He was predeceased by his parents, and by his siblings, Agnus Read and Bertha McWhorter.
The family would like to extend special appreciation to the staff in the MICU department at Lexington Medical Center.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Leroy's memory can be made to the Gaston Masonic Lodge #382 at PO Box 42, Gaston, SC 29053.
A graveside service with Masonic Rights will be at Southland Memorial Gardens, 700 W. Dunbar Rd., West Columbia, SC, Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 2pm. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel is assisting the family.
Online register at barr-price.com


Published in The State on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Southland Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium
609 Northwood Road
Lexington, SC 29071
(803) 356-4411
