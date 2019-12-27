Cloe Hall Taylor GILBERT - Cloe Hall Taylor, 89, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 P.M. Friday, December 27, at Cedar Grove Lutheran Church Cemetery with Rev. Joe Woodward officiating. Active pallbearers will be Don Johnson, Mike Johnson, Melvin Hartley, Robert Taylor, Timothy Taylor, Harold Miller, Melton Gunter, and Pete Miller. Mrs. Taylor was the daughter of the late Holly and Sedel O. Hall. She was a member of Cedar Grove Lutheran Church. Surviving are her husband of 73 years, Cleveland J. Taylor; son, Ronald Taylor; grandson, Cody J. (Ashley) Taylor; great grandchildren, Ryder and Hazel Taylor; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary Lou (David) Hartley, Leonell (S.J.) Johnson and Margaret (Jobe) Smith. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cedar Grove Lutheran Church Building Fund. Condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com
Published in The State on Dec. 27, 2019