Clotell Collins Burley Johnson COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Clotell Collins Burley Johnson will be 9:30AM, Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Palmer Memorial Chapel. A wake service on Monday, August 26, 2019, from 6-8PM follows the public viewing beginning at 1PM. Clotell Collins Burley Johnson transitioned Friday, August 23, 2019, at Life Center of Columbia. A daughter of the late Eugene Williams and Mamie Adams , she was a 1953 graduate of Camp Liberty High School in Jenkinsville, South Carolina. Surviving are her loving husband, Robert Johnson, Jr., of the home; two sons: Gary Evans Burley, Jr. and Michael Antony Burley, both of Columbia; two grandchildren: Tori Ciesha West and Micheal Rashad Burley; one sister, Nellie Yarborough; and other relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Aug. 26, 2019
