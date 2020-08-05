Clyde A. Bates IV BLYTHEWOOD The very smart and talented (Drew) Clyde A. Bates IV, of Blythewood, son of Andy Bates and the late Jan Bates, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning July 29th at home. For nearly 14 years, Drew lived as a quadriplegic due to a traffic accident. His constant physical pain never dampened his creative spirit. Drew graduated from USC with a degree in Theater, lived in Los Angeles for five years and earned his SAG (Screen Actors Guild) union card. He was in the first Spiderman movie, as well as Seabiscuit and the Majestic. He did Civil War projects for the History Channel and was featured in the 2006 ad for go gamecocks.com
. He did many voiceovers for his projects and excelled at the variety of characters he created. Upon being confined to a wheelchair, he started Unique Publications and created three major stories/screen plays known as Redneck Ninjas, Hotel Firefly, and ((((8)))). His creations were amazing to his social media fans, friends and relatives. He absorbed daily news, had his own independent views on the world situation and was working on an advanced course in the French language. Shakespeare said, "All the world's a stage, and all the men and women merely players; they have their exits and their entrances, and any one man in his time plays many parts". Bravo Drew, you have played your part well and your final act was one of great courage, gentleness, patience and love. Drew is survived by his father, Andy Bates, step mother Karen Bates, sisters Melissa Poston and Tonya Fulk, brother David Bates (Toni) nieces Christina Harrelson (Jeremy), Brenna Adams and Davinee Bates, nephews Taylor Poston, Braden and Britton Adams, Channing Duke and Ryker Harrelson, many aunts and uncles and cousins. Drew was predeceased by his mother, Jan Bates, and both sets of grandparents. A very special thanks to his sister, Melissa, who cared for him for the last 2 years. Due to Covid-19 and the family's request, Drew's life will be celebrated privately by the family and a heartfelt thank you for all the prayers and words of encouragement. www.elmwoodfhcolumbia.com