Deacon Clyde Bouknight COLUMBIA - Deacon Clyde Bouknight was born on December 29, 1940 in Irmo, South Carolina. He was the son of the late Odell Sr. and Maehalie Bouie Bouknight. He departed this life on April 16, 2019 at Prisma Health Baptist Hospital in Columbia, South Carolina. Clyde attended the public schools of Richland County. He was later employed with Allen University and the University of South Carolina. Mr. Bouknight accepted Christ at an early age and joined Kingston Road COOLJC where he served as a Deacon faithfully until his health declined. Those who will forever cherish his memories are his three brothers, Odell Bouknight, Jr., Albert Bouknight, and Carl (Sophia) Bouknight; loving grandniece, Lashonda (Telly) Jones; great-great niece and nephew, Tyrainna Bouknight, and Tylen Bouknight; one uncle Joseph (Dorothy) Bouknight; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and other loving relatives and dear friends all of whom will miss him dearly but rejoice that he is resting with the Lord. The homegoing service will be held Friday, April 19, 2019, 1:00 PM at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home with burial in Serenity Memorial Gardens. Flowers and condolences may be sent by visiting

2930 Colonial Drive

Columbia , SC 29203

