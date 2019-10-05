Clyde McRay "Ray" Livingston, Jr. COLUMBIA Clyde McRay "Ray" Livingston, Jr., 68, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019 after a courageous and lengthy battle with cancer. Ray was born January 28, 1951 in Charlotte, NC to the late Lt. Col. Clyde McRay Livingston, Sr. (USAF Ret.) and Virginia Brigham Livingston. He grew up traveling with his military family and lived in many places including Japan, Germany, California, Texas and Lexington, SC. He graduated from the University of South Carolina with a Master's degree in Geology, was a geologist with SC DHEC for many years, and was the owner of C & L Consultants for the past 23 years. Ray enjoyed traveling, fishing, hunting, camping and most anything outdoors - especially with his wife as his companion. He will be remembered as a man who loved and lived life to the fullest, always making the most out of every day. He will be deeply missed by his wife of 24 years, Elizabeth Carson Livingston; sons, Roscoe and Wells Anderson (Kathleen); and his adoring grandson Sam. A gathering of family and friends will be held 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Oct. 5, 2019