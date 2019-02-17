Clyde James Nettles, Jr. CUMMING, GA - Clyde James Nettles, Jr., 69, of Cumming, GA, formerly from Charleston, SC, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019. Jamie was born June 29, 1949 in Columbia. He loved his Lord; his favorite Bible verse was Psalm 23. Jamie was a member of the Charleston Sertoma Club and the Rotary Club. He enjoyed golf and sports, particularly University of South Carolina Gamecocks football, and going to the beach, Garden City being his favorite. He also loved classic cars and enjoyed dancing. Jamie is preceded in death by his son, Clyde James Nettles, III, and his parents, Clyde James, Sr. and Julia Ulmer Nettles, and his favorite brother-in-law, Jim Beitz. Survivors include the mother of his children, Donna Nettles; son, Brian Scott Nettles; daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca Nettles Tipton and James Tipton; grandchildren, Evelyn Tipton, Xavier Tipton; sister, Julie Nettles Beitz; his only surviving aunt, Peggy Nettles; niece, Julia Rowland (Eddie) Johnson; and nephews, Charlie (Nell) Rowland and David (Tiffany) Beitz; and a number of cousins. Mr. Nettles will be inurned in Live Oak Cemetery, Walterboro, SC in April. In lieu flowers, memorials may be made to . Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming, Georgia is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clyde Nettles Jr..
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
Published in The State on Feb. 17, 2019