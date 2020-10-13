Clyde Poole

June 24, 1930 - October 10, 2020

Salley, South Carolina - Salley – Mr. Clyde "Shot" Poole, 90, entered into rest on Saturday, October 10, 2020.

Mr. Shot was the loving husband of the Alberta Baughman Poole. He is the father of Joyce (Kenny) Gooding and the late Ricky Poole. He is the grandfather of 5, great grandfather of 13 and the great great grandfather of 1. Mr. Shot is the brother of Doris Gleaton.

The family asks that memorials be made to the Ramp Fund at Rocky Grove Baptist Church P.O. Box 508 Salley, SC 29137.

A viewing will be 12:30 - 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Rocky Grove Baptist Church. A Service Celebrating Mr. Shot's life will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Celestial Memorial Gardens with Masonic Rites.





