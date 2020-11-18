1/
Clyde Wilson Calvert
1945 - 2020
Clyde Wilson Calvert
July 12, 1945 - November 4, 2020
Elgin, South Carolina - Mr. C.W. Calvert of Elgin and Sumter went home to his Savior on November 4, 2020.
Born on July 12, 1945 in Hampton, SC, he was the son of the late Warren James Calvert and the late Ida Gertrude Mixson Calvert.
He was predeceased by his four older brothers: Herbert Ray Calvert, Warren James Calvert, Jr., Ned Ferris Calvert, John Daniel Calvert, and sister in law Ada Ruth Foreman Calvert.
He is survived by sisters in law, Myrtis Lee Mole Calvert, Leah Wood Hudson Calvert, Margaret Mixson Calvert, Hannelore Motschmann Calvert; 12 nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews. Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.


Published in The State on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium
515 Miller Road
Sumter, SC 29150
(803) 775-7500
