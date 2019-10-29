CMSgt James Harry Wilson, US Air Force, Ret. COLUMBIA - CMSgt James Harry Wilson, US Air Force, Ret., 84, of Columbia, died Sunday, October 27, 2019. Born in Galax, VA, on July 7, 1935, he was a son of the late Harry Luther and Margie Dotson Wilson. CMSgt Wilson honorably served in the United States Air Force for 22 years; including the Vietnam War. Following his military career, he retired from The Hartford Insurance Company as a loss control consultant. He was very proud to have just celebrated his 62nd wedding anniversary on October 5th, with his wife, Marion, by his side. Survivors include his wife, Marion Fraser Wilson; two daughters, Sharon Murphy and Kimberly A. Wilson; two grandchildren, Brian and Christopher McQueen; and two great-grandchildren, James and Sadie. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one brother. The service for CMSgt Wilson will be held 2 o'clock, Thursday, October 31st, at Bethel United Methodist Church, with the Reverend Julie Belman and Reverend Reggie Rowell officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow the service in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, 4600 Daniel Drive, Columbia, SC 29206. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on Oct. 29, 2019