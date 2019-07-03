Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cody Robert "Robbie" Davis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Cody Robert "Robbie" Davis, Jr. COLUMBIAThe memorial service for Cody Robert "Robbie" Davis, Jr., 73, of Columbia will be held on Friday July 5th at 11:00 o'clock at Swansea First Baptist Church, Swansea, SC. The Reverend Terry Wilder will officiate. Robbie's visitation will be held in the church fellowship hall following the memorial service. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date in Bush River Memorial Gardens. Mr. Davis was born October 18, 1945, in Orangeburg County, SC and died on Monday, July 1, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of the late Cody R. Davis, Sr. and Wilma Sturkie Davis. Robbie was a graduate of Swansea High School. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy, on the USS Tattnell. Following his service to his country, Mr. Davis began his career with T&T Sporting Goods, with 51 years of service upon his recent retirement. Robbie was an avid golfer and a member of Golden Hills Country Club. He enjoyed spending time with family at Edisto Beach. Survivors include, the love of his life of 47 years, Linda Nelson Davis; daughter, Kelly Davis Sawyer (Todd) of Irmo; son, Steven Davis (Erica) of Chapin; sister, Deborah Rucker (Roddy) of Elloree, who he held dear to his heart; grandchildren, Eleese Marie Sawyer and Ella Marie Davis, enjoying his time spent with his granddaughters. Mr. Davis' family would like to thank Dr. Steven Madden with Lexington Oncology for his compassionate care. The family would like to thank everyone for all the love and support during his journey. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Robbie's honor to the , 200 Center Point Circle, Ste. 100, Columbia, SC 29210. On-line condolences may be sent to

Cody Robert "Robbie" Davis, Jr. COLUMBIAThe memorial service for Cody Robert "Robbie" Davis, Jr., 73, of Columbia will be held on Friday July 5th at 11:00 o'clock at Swansea First Baptist Church, Swansea, SC. The Reverend Terry Wilder will officiate. Robbie's visitation will be held in the church fellowship hall following the memorial service. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date in Bush River Memorial Gardens. Mr. Davis was born October 18, 1945, in Orangeburg County, SC and died on Monday, July 1, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of the late Cody R. Davis, Sr. and Wilma Sturkie Davis. Robbie was a graduate of Swansea High School. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy, on the USS Tattnell. Following his service to his country, Mr. Davis began his career with T&T Sporting Goods, with 51 years of service upon his recent retirement. Robbie was an avid golfer and a member of Golden Hills Country Club. He enjoyed spending time with family at Edisto Beach. Survivors include, the love of his life of 47 years, Linda Nelson Davis; daughter, Kelly Davis Sawyer (Todd) of Irmo; son, Steven Davis (Erica) of Chapin; sister, Deborah Rucker (Roddy) of Elloree, who he held dear to his heart; grandchildren, Eleese Marie Sawyer and Ella Marie Davis, enjoying his time spent with his granddaughters. Mr. Davis' family would like to thank Dr. Steven Madden with Lexington Oncology for his compassionate care. The family would like to thank everyone for all the love and support during his journey. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Robbie's honor to the , 200 Center Point Circle, Ste. 100, Columbia, SC 29210. On-line condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com Published in The State on July 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.