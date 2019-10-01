Col. Frank Kenneth Babbitt, Jr. COLUMBIA - Col. Frank Kenneth Babbitt, Jr. , age 85, died on September 27 at Still Hopes Retirement Home. He was born in Asheville, NC on October 28, 1932. He was the son of the late Frank K. Babbitt, Sr and the late Mary Kennedy Shannon Babbitt. Survivors include his sister, Charlotte Babbitt Alexander, Niece, Mary Shannon Stoudenmire (George), and nephews, James A. Alexander, Jr, (Tammy), Thomas L. Alexander (Carrie), Frank K. Alexander (Corinne), and 13 great nieces and nephews. Col. Babbitt attended public schools in North Carolina and Germany. He held a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Nebraska and a Master's degree in Political Science and History from Auburn University. He was a distinguished graduate of the United States War College. In 1955 he was commissioned in the United States Air Force and received his wings. Subsequent duty assignments included Military Air Transport at Hickham Air Force Base, Hawaii , two volunteer tours of duty in Vietnam, Military Attache to the US Consul in New Zealand, and Social Aide to the Nixon White House. After his retirement, he was active in the Kershaw County Historical Society, with particular interest in the Revolutionary War period. He organized and directed the Kershaw County Bicentennial Celebration. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

