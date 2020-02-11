Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Coleman O. Glaze. View Sign Service Information Bullock Funeral Home 1190 Wilson Hall Road Sumter , SC 29150 (803)-469-3400 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Clemson United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Coleman O. Glaze PENDLETON, SC Coleman O. Glaze, known as "CO" to most and by "O" to his grandchildren, died on February 7, 2020 at the age of 78. Born August 10, 1941 in Charleston, SC, he was the youngest son of Coleman H. and Selma Glaze.He graduated from St. Andrews High School and Clemson University while enjoying storied athletic careers at both schools.He was a lifelong Clemson Tiger, having played football for the late Frank Howard.However, he equally and faithfully supported The Citadel and Wofford College while his son's participated in intercollegiate athletics at those respective schools. He wed the former Brenda Kay Lane in January of 1962 and was blessed with 58 wonderful years of marriage.He is survived by his wife Brenda ("Bunk") of Pendleton, sons Lee (Fran) of Sumter, SC, Lane (Anne) of Beaufort, SC and Gettys (Cheryl) of Charleston, a sister Mary Evelyn Cochran of Americus, GA and a brother Glenn Glaze of Charleston.He was predeceased by his parents and his brother Marion Glaze of Charleston.The joys of his life were his children and grandchildren.He and Bunk spent much of their adult life and all of their retirement years following their children's and grandchildren's endeavors and never missed a game, match, tournament, recital, show, graduation or other big life event if it was possible for them to be there. His grandchildren include Scott Glaze of Charleston, Sally Glaze of New York, NY, Griffin and Grace Glaze of Charlotte, NC, and Garrett Glaze and Sadie Glaze of Charleston. Coleman Glaze lived his life in service to others both publicly and privately through many different civic organizations and his churches (John Wesley UMC & Clemson UMC). While holding leadership positions in every organization he supported with his time and talents, all of his causes were immensely passionate to him. He most notably advocated for public schools, workforce development both locally and regionally and against substandard housing. While the list may be too long to name all of the organizations, boards and committees in which he participated and provided leadership to throughout his adult life, his commitment to others and involvement in his communities of Charleston and Pendleton have left an indelible legacy for his family and all who knew him. A celebration of Coleman's life will be held at Clemson United Methodist Church on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 2pm. For those wishing to attend, the address is 300 Frontage Rd., Clemson, SC 29631. There will be a time for visitation after the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to the Clemson Wesley Foundation (PO Box 1703, Clemson SC 29633), a ministry near and dear to both Coleman and Brenda. You may go to

