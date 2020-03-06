Guest Book View Sign Service Information Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel 503 N Lake Dr Lexington , SC 29072 (803)-359-6118 Send Flowers Obituary

Colene Smith Hook LEXINGTON Services for Annice Colene Smith Hook, 91, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Red Bank United Methodist Church, Lexington, SC. The family will receive friends from 6:00 8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. Memorials may be made to Red Bank United Methodist Church, Building Improvement Fund, 2909 Old Barnwell Rd., Lexington, SC 29073 or Meals on Wheels, 125 Parker St., Lexington, SC 29072. Ms. Hook died on March 4, 2020. Born in Lexington County, SC, she was the only child of the late Thomas Nelson Smith and Iona Colene Fulmer Smith. She was a member of Lexington High School Class of 1945. She remains the last Superintendent of Education for Lexington County and was the only woman to ever hold this post. She also served as Board Chairman of the Lexington County Circulating Library from 1976-1978. Ms. Hook was a member of Red Bank United Methodist Church. Survivors include a son, Terry Hook (Shawn); daughters, Kristie Joyner (Gene) and Anita Kilmury (Bruce), all of Lexington. Also surviving are grandsons, Joe Joyner (Michelle), Jeremy Joyner (Shelley), both of Lexington, Stanley Hook of West Columbia and Tyler Hook of Cayce; a step grandson, Wayne Kilmury (and his son, Corbin) of Conway, SC; four great grandsons, Jackson, Judsen, Jett and Jase Joyner and three great granddaughters, Maylee and Stella Kate Joyner and Hazel Hook. Ms. Hook is also survived by brothers-in-law, Johnny Hook of Lexington and Jack Arledge of Durham, NC; a sister-in-law, Bettie Hook of Ravenel, SC, and nieces and nephews. Ms. Hook was predeceased by her beloved husband of 55 years, Norman Jarvis Hook; a brother-in-law, R. O. Hook, Jr. of Ravenel, SC and sisters-in-law, Wilma Hook of Lexington and Edith Hook Arledge of Durham, NC. She was also predeceased by her aunt, Cora V. Smith, who took very good care of her from age five years old after the death of her mother. To read the full obituary and leave online condolences and memories, please visit

