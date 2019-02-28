Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Coley Miller COLUMBIA - Coley Miller departed his life on Friday, February 15, 2019. He was the son of the late Coley B. Miller and Pearline (Hayes) Miller both of Eastover, SC. Coley was born March 6, 1945 in Eastover, SC. Coley attended Webber High School where he graduated early. He also graduated with honors from Benedict College where he received his Bachelor of Science and went on to teach in the South Carolina public school system until he was drafted into the military. He fought on the front line in Vietnam. He was an easy going, intelligent and delightful man. Coley was an ordained Deacon at Capernaum Baptist Church in Hopkins, SC. He held various jobs in his lifetime but he retired from the South Carolina State Newspaper. He leaves behind one sister, Pearline (Miller) Goodwin; one uncle, Leroy Hayes, of Washington, DC; one niece, Beverly Goodwin; a host of loving nephews, Christopher J. Goodwin, James C. Goodwin, Charles K. Goodwin, Levett Goodwin, and Jerrelle Goodwin, all of South Carolina; and a host of family and friends who will miss him dearly. The homegoing service will be held Friday, March 1, 2019, 12:00 9m at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home, 2930 Colonial Drive, Columbia, SC with burial in Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia, SC. Visitation will be held today, starting at 2pm.

2930 Colonial Drive

Columbia , SC 29203

