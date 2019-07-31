Colie James Amick, Jr. WEST COLUMBIA- Colie James Amick, Jr., 87, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019. Born in Lexington, SC on July 10, 1932, he was the son of the late Colie James Amick, Sr. and Mary Lillian Harmon Amick. Survivors include his loving wife June Shealy Amick; daughter Carolyn Amick McGranaghan; sons Phillip Amick (Faye), Allen L. Amick (Shawna); grandchildren Brycen J. Amick, Ashleigh C. Amick, and Braeden A. Amick; brother Gerald Amick; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. A service for Mr. Amick, Jr. will be held 3 p.m., Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 2491 Emanuel Church Rd., West Columbia, SC, 29170. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will greet friends Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Barr-Price Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Columbia VA Healthcare Warrior's Walk, 6439 Garners Ferry Rd., Columbia, SC, 29209. Barr-Price.com (803)532-4411
Published in The State on July 31, 2019