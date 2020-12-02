1/1
Colie Junior "C.J." Poole
1938 - 2020
{ "" }
July 28, 1938 - November 30, 2020
Leesville, South Carolina - Colie Junior Poole,82, of Leesville, passed away Monday, November 30th, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, December 3rd, at Ridge Crest Memorial Park with his niece, Rev. Gloria Jean Wilson officiating. Active pallbearers will be his grandsons and nephews.
Mr. Poole was born in Lexington County, a son of the late Colie and Anna Harmon Poole. He was married to the late Christine Miller Burgess Poole for 43 years. He was the owner of JR Repair. Mr. Poole was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
Surviving are his children, Bodie (Cindy) Poole, Diane Gay, Dennis Burgess, Michael (Candy) Burgess, Dee Burgess (Lonnie) Boatwright, Donna Burgess Duncan; thirteen grandchildren; and thirteen great grandchildren with two soon-to-be great grandchildren; brother, J.H. Poole; and a good friend, Fel McCarty. He was preceded in death by two sons, David and Jessie Poole; and brothers, Ezell and Pee-Wee Poole.
The family will be at the home of his son and daughter-in-law, Bodie (Cindy) Poole. Memories and condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com


Published in The State on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Ridge Crest Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Milton Shealy Funeral Home
115 N. Pine St.
Batesburg-Leesville, SC 29006
803-532-6100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
