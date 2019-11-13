Colleen Wrightson COLUMBIA - Mrs. Colleen Wrightson, of Columbia, SC, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at the age of 55. Colleen was born to parents Bruce and Eugenia (Jean) McNamara on May 2, 1964, in Sayre, PA. She attended Sayre High School. After moving to Columbia, SC in 1983, she married Ed Wrightson on August 12, 1984. Colleen is survived by her husband, Edgar Connor Wrightson; her son, Joseph Eugene Wrightson; her sisters, Karen Gergel and Denise Bergman; her brothers Daniel and Patrick McNamara; sisters-in-law, Hilda Flamholtz and Marian Smith; brother-in-law, Joseph Connor Wrightson, and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Bruce and Eugenia (Jean). There will be no public viewing and Colleen will be cremated. The family is grateful for the condolences but declines flowers and donations.

