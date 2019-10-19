Guest Book View Sign Service Information Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Chapin Chapel 123 Columbia Ave Chapin , SC 29036 (803)-345-3500 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Chapin Chapel 123 Columbia Ave Chapin , SC 29036 View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM Chapin Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Colonel Clyde Harvey Flanagan, Jr. MD U.S. Army MC, (Ret.) CHAPIN Clyde Harvey Flanagan, Jr., MD, was born August 21, 1939 in Louellen, KY to his late parents, Ruby Caldwell and Clyde Harvey Flanagan, Sr. He passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at the age of 80 while surrounded by family after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. He retained his sense of humor and kind nature through it all, and was just as likely to spontaneously burst into song as he was throughout his life. After graduating with a BS from Maryville College (TN) in 1962, Dr. Flanagan worked as an orderly in a hospital where he felt called to dedicate his life to helping others through the medical profession. He earned his MD at the University of Tennessee in 1966 and was certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology in Adult, Child, and Adolescent Psychiatry. In 1965 he joined the US Army Medical Corps and advanced to the rank of Colonel, before he retired from the Army in 1988, after 23 years of proud service to his country. The second phase of Dr. Flanagan's career began in 1988 when he moved to South Carolina with his family and became a professor of psychiatry at the department of psychiatry and behavioral science at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine. Over the next 25 years, he trained several generations of future medical doctors and earned many awards and accolades for his work in the field of child and adolescent psychiatry. After retiring in 2013, he was given the title of Professor Emeritus at USC. Dr. Flanagan is survived by his wife, Carol Flanagan of Chapin; sons, Clyde H. Flanagan (Stacey) III of PA, Patrick R. Flanagan (Charlotte) of Columbia; daughter, Colleen H. Flanagan of Chapin; grandchildren, Ashley Heckard of PA, Amber Flanagan of PA, Michael Flanagan of WA, Abigail Mardis (Tyler) of PA and Conor Flanagan of NM; sister, Darlene Patterson (Robert) of TN, along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Christopher S. Flanagan, who passed away in 2010. Dr. Flanagan was a member of Chapin Baptist Church, and enjoying fellowship with his church family at Sunday School was the highlight of his week for many years. His family would also like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Colonial Gardens Alzheimer's Special Care Unit and All Seasons Hospice for their loving and respectful care of Dr. Flanagan during the final months of his life. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Chapin Baptist Church with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Chapin Chapel. Memorials may be made to the , 140 Stoneridge Drive, Ste. 210, Columbia, SC 29210.

