Connie Pauline Maxwell Cann WEST COLUMBIA - Connie Pauline Maxwell Cann passed away June 4, 2019. The daughter of the late Quill and Kate Maxwell of Bowman GA, Connie is preceded in death by 7 siblings (Clyde, Chandler, Evlyn, Cordelle, Wallace, Mac, and Wyatt) and children and grandchildren (Gail, Jeremy, Sarina, and Zoe). She is survived by her brothers, Ben and Dwain, two sons and their wives, (Scott and Alana), (Russell and Lee) as well as granddaughters (Abigail and Jayda) who affectionately called her Gigi. Connie leaves behind a legacy of love and service and touched the lives of all who knew her. To the staff of Camp Old Indian and Elauwit she was a second mother, always ready to give advice and aide with her quick witt and sharp mind. She is loved and will be missed. A celebration of life service will be held for Connie on Sunday June 23rd at 3pm in the Keenan rooms at Still Hopes in West Columbia SC. Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Cann family.

