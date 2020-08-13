1/
Connie D. Covin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Connie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Connie D. Covin GILBERT A memorial service for Connie D. Covin, 61, will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Convent Baptist Church, Leesville, SC. Ms. Connie passed away August 9, 2020. Born in West Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Larry G. Skaggs, Sr. and Barbara Ballentine. She loved Jesus and was a vibrant, tenacious, loving mother and grandma. She was well known for her green thumb with her gardening ability. She is survived by her son, Travis Covin (Lenora); daughter, Shanna Johnson (Dustin); brothers, Doug Skaggs and Larry G. Skaggs, Jr.; grandchildren, Alexandria (Zechariah), Dylan, Allison, Tucker, Luke, Brianna, and Cole; great-grandchildren, Levi and Delilah. Barr-Price Funeral Home and crematorium, Lexington Chapel is assisting the family. Online register at barr-price.com 803-356-4411

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Convent Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium
609 Northwood Road
Lexington, SC 29071
(803) 356-4411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved