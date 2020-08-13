Connie D. Covin GILBERT A memorial service for Connie D. Covin, 61, will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Convent Baptist Church, Leesville, SC. Ms. Connie passed away August 9, 2020. Born in West Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Larry G. Skaggs, Sr. and Barbara Ballentine. She loved Jesus and was a vibrant, tenacious, loving mother and grandma. She was well known for her green thumb with her gardening ability. She is survived by her son, Travis Covin (Lenora); daughter, Shanna Johnson (Dustin); brothers, Doug Skaggs and Larry G. Skaggs, Jr.; grandchildren, Alexandria (Zechariah), Dylan, Allison, Tucker, Luke, Brianna, and Cole; great-grandchildren, Levi and Delilah. Barr-Price Funeral Home and crematorium, Lexington Chapel is assisting the family. Online register at barr-price.com
