Connie James COLUMBIA - At 2 PM Friday November 15th our dear friend and sister Connie James passed into Eternity. No more sickness and struggle. Divine Love enfolds her and the Light of Love surrounds her spirit. She knows the peace which surpasses knowledge. Her singing fills the air wherever her spirit passes. We love you, Connie Connie was born January 31, 1953. She was predeceased by her parents Gwendolyn Hubert James and John James and her brother Harold James. She is survived by her brother Stanley James (Beverly) and cousins Horace Ruff, Jr. (Amanda), Leanne Ruff and Patricia Ruff. Connie graduated from Columbia High School in 1971 and then attended the University of South Carolina where she graduated with degrees in voice and Italian. She made regular public appearances around Columbia, singing at times with her music professor, Dick Goodwin. She also frequently appeared with fellow student Lee Bell performing as "Jim, Lee, and Connie". Connie left Columbia in 1984 to pursue her career in New York City. She was a welcomed and beloved regular performer at The Singers Space in New York City where she interpreted favorites from the American Songbook, as well as musical theatre and jazz. She appeared at Feinstein's, New York's premier cabaret room, performing songs of Porter, Gershwin, Wonder, Mitchell and King. She touched audiences with her wit, charm and intellect, reflecting of her knowledge of song stylings, her love of the art of singing and her respect and affection for those to whom she sang. She toured with "Sweet Baby James" a tribute to James Taylor, and "Blue" a tribute to Joni Mitchell, sharing the stage with Carole King, Lady Gaga, Pink, among other notable singers. She performed with her band at venues around the USA. Some of Connie James's recordings may be viewed on YouTube, as well as indiegogo.com Connie was an artist of great interpretive ability with an amazing range from warm, resonant lows to a high dulcet soprano. In addition to the gift of song, she was a gourmet cook of the highest caliber and a lover and passionate advocate of all God's creatures, great and small. In February 2013, Connie was honored by her hometown and the University of South Carolina with a concert in her honor at the Koger Center. She was accompanied by Dick Goodwin Big Band and the Sandlapper Singers and Orchestra. Connie could bridge almost any social gap, making everyone around her feel welcomed and alive. Her artistry, exuberance and her contagious love of music would really light a room and bring people together. She will be long remembered and sorely missed. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Published in The State on Nov. 21, 2019

