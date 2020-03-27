Connie Kreush ELGIN Connie R. Kreush, 91, of Elgin, died peacefully at home, Wednesday, March 24, 2020. Born April 22, 1928 in Columbia, she was a daughter of the late Joel and Ethel Mae Bradley Robinson. Connie was a longtime member of the former Dentsville Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school many years. She was known to gather children from the neighborhood that did not have a church home and take them to church with her. Connie enjoyed working in her flower garden. The only thing she loved better than summer vacations to Myrtle Beach was her precious family. A favorite memory of her grandchildren will always be her teaching them songs such as "Be Careful Little Eyes What You See" and "This Little Light of Mine." Survivors include her children, Nancy Sacco (Danny), George Robert Kreush and Robin Stone (Ed); grandchildren, Kristi (Pat), Traci (Brian), Michael (Jill), Stephanie (Edward) and Lindsey (Chris); as well as twelve great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert H. Kreush; sisters, Belver Robinson, Myrtle Fisher and Mae Mills; brothers, Willard, Odell and Jack Robinson. In light of the Governor's limitations on public gatherings, a service will be held for immediate family only, Saturday, March 28th at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel. The funeral service may be streamed live using the following link: https://www.shivesfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Connie-Kreush/ beginning at 1 o'clock. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park. A public memorial service is being planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hyland Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on Mar. 27, 2020