Connie C. Price GASTON Funeral services for Connie C. Price, 63, will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel, with entombment to follow in Southland Mausoleum. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to a . Mrs. Price was born December 4, 1955 in Columbia, SC, and passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019. She was a daughter of the late Rachel Ard and Louie Cooper, Jr. Mrs. Price is survived by her husband, Samuel Price of Gaston; children, Angela Price, Jennifer Ortiz, and Samuel Wayne Price, all of Gaston; grandchildren, Blayze and Jarron Price; sisters, Carolyn Brigman of Newberry, Dianne Rice of Pelion, Lesia Radford of West Columbia; brothers, Vince Sandford, Louie Cooper, and her foster mother, Evelyn Sandford of West Columbia. She was predeceased by a son, Justin Price. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on May 27, 2019