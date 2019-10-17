Connie Vee Neese LEXINGTON - Connie Vee Neese, 91, of Swansea, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, October 18, 2019 at Sardis Baptist Church with the Rev. Mark Hardenbrook officiating. Mrs. Neese was born in Lexington County, a daughter of the late Willie J. and Rhodella Senn Kyzer. She was predeceased by her husband of 73 years, Marion Eugene Neese. Survivors include daughters, Dianne (Jimmie Lee, Sr.) Lloyd, Lynne (David) Bryan and Betty Jo Emery; a son, Mark (Belinda) Neese; nine grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a grandson, Jimmie Lee Lloyd, Jr., three sisters and eight brothers. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Thursday at Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home (www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com) and other times at the home of Mark and Belinda Neese, 109 Eugene Neese Lane, Swansea.
Published in The State on Oct. 17, 2019