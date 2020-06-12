Conrad Jake Armstrong
Conrad Jake Armstrong RIDGEWAY - Conrad Jake Armstrong, of Ridgeway SC . has been called home by our Lord on June 8, 2020. Born January 5 1950 in Hobbs, New Mexico, he was 70 years of age. He was the son of Jake and Florene Armstrong. He retired honorably after serving in the United States Air Force for 20 years, and again retired from Mann Tools of Columbia SC. He took great pleasure in being a deacon, Sunday School teacher, RA leader and active member of Sawneys Creek Baptist Church. He is survived by; His loving wife of 48 years Cindy, his son Christopher, his daughter Crystal, his grandchildren: Joshua, Jake, Conrad11, Caelien , Cora and Payton his, great granddaughter Rose his brother Steve Armstrong (Irmgard) his sisters Karen Peterson, Gene Cope(Richard) his, mother -in-law Ronnie Moses, his sister-in-laws Angie Allmond, Paulette, and Paula Moses, and many nieces and nephew. He was predeceased by his mother Florene Guyton Armstrong. There will be a drive through service provided by Nelson Funeral Home of Ridgeway SC. The service will be at 10 AM Saturday June 13 at Sawney's Creek Baptist church, located at 14605 SC-34, Ridgeway, SC. presided by Rev Dean Reynolds. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Sawney's Creek Baptist Church in His Honor.

Published in The State on Jun. 12, 2020.
