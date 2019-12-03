Constance "Connie" Jean Furey Picker IRMO A memorial service for Constance "Connie" Jean Furey Picker, 70, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, Irmo. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Connie passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Born in Atlanta, GA, she was a daughter of the late John and Elizabeth Swann Furey. She was the wife of Kenneth Picker. Connie was an amazing cook who loved to feed her family and friends. Surviving are her husband of 40 years, Kenneth; children, Shanna McKinnon, John Picker (Lea); sisters, Debbie Christian, Patty Furey, and Sally Honea. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Halli Picker and Shane Wooten. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Dec. 3, 2019