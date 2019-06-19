Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Constance Lynn Cameron. View Sign Service Information Kornegay & Moseley Funeral Home 4645 Hardscrabble Road Columbia , SC 29229 (803)-788-3334 Send Flowers Obituary

Constance Lynn Cameron WEST COLUMBIA - Constance Lynn Kyrk Cameron died peacefully on June 16, 2019 at National Healthcare Lexington, at the age of 73. Connie is survived by her husband of 51 years, Allen Cameron, and by her children, Daniel Cameron and Jennifer C. Johnson. She is also survived by her mother, Beverly Kyrk, and sisters, Susan Kyrk and Laura Williams, three grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father, Homer Kyrk, and sibilings Janet Kokum, James Boyle, Helen Farrar, Kathy Spradling, Marian Davis, and Bernie McAdams. Connie was born in Escanaba, Michigan and raised in Zion, Illinois. She came to the Columbia area after her marriage, and was a local resident for almost 50 years. She was a retired geriatric nurse, and heavily involved in various Civic and Church organizations. She was a member of Crossroads Pentecostal Holiness Church. Connie simply loved her Lord, and loved people, and was a light and source of comfort to all she met. A celebration of her life will be held at Kornegey & Moseley Funeral Home Hardscrabble Road Chapel, Friday, June 21 at 11:00 am, with burial following at Fort Jackson National Cemetary. The family will recieve visitors 1 hour prior to the service. Please sign the online guest book at

