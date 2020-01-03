Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cora Willcox Paschal. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Cora Willcox Paschal WILSON, NC - Cora Willcox Paschal (Coley) was the daughter of Mary Thorp and Tilton Willcox. She was born on August 23, 1928 in Wilson, NC. She graduated from the Commercial School of Women's College of the University of North Carolina in Greensboro, NC. Her first job was with the Patent Department of RCA in Washington, DC. Returning to NC, she worked at NC State University and then as secretary to the Secretary of State, Thad Eure. After marriage to John Paschal of Raleigh, She worked for J.A. Jones Construction Company in Charlotte, NC. While her husband was in graduate school in Illinois, she worked for the Control Systems Laboratory (a secret research laboratory) at the University. After moving to Middletown, Ohio after graduate school, she was a stay at home mom until her 3 children were in school. She was then employed as an Administrative Assistant by Armco Steel for 17 years and after retirement there, was employed by Schonberg Associates until 1999. She was a member of the Church of the Ascension in Middletown, Ohio where she and her husband made their home for the next 40 years. She was President of the Altar Guild, President of the Episcopal Church Women (ECW), taught Sunday school, was Co-Chair of the annual Bazaar, a member of the Vestry, and head of Greeters. After retirement, she and her husband relocated to Columbia, SC where she was a member of St. Davids Episcopal Church, served as a greeter and was active in the Honors Senior Group and the annual bazaar. A loving wife and devoted mother and grandmother, she is survived by a daughter, Betsy and Husband Terry Huddleston of Cookeville, TN; a son, Ben and wife Carol of Newnan, GA; and a son Bill and wife Tamra of Columbia. Grandchildren are Kevin and Taylor Faragher of Cookeville, TN, Matthew and Sarah Paschal of Newnan, GA, and Christopher and Connor Paschal of Columbia. Memorial services will be held at St. Davids Episcopal Church on Polo Road on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with a reception following in the Parish Hall. Her body has been donated to the Donor Program at the Medical College of the University of South Carolina. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to St. Davids Episcopal Church, 603 Polo Rd., Columbia, SC 29223 or to the .

Cora Willcox Paschal WILSON, NC - Cora Willcox Paschal (Coley) was the daughter of Mary Thorp and Tilton Willcox. She was born on August 23, 1928 in Wilson, NC. She graduated from the Commercial School of Women's College of the University of North Carolina in Greensboro, NC. Her first job was with the Patent Department of RCA in Washington, DC. Returning to NC, she worked at NC State University and then as secretary to the Secretary of State, Thad Eure. After marriage to John Paschal of Raleigh, She worked for J.A. Jones Construction Company in Charlotte, NC. While her husband was in graduate school in Illinois, she worked for the Control Systems Laboratory (a secret research laboratory) at the University. After moving to Middletown, Ohio after graduate school, she was a stay at home mom until her 3 children were in school. She was then employed as an Administrative Assistant by Armco Steel for 17 years and after retirement there, was employed by Schonberg Associates until 1999. She was a member of the Church of the Ascension in Middletown, Ohio where she and her husband made their home for the next 40 years. She was President of the Altar Guild, President of the Episcopal Church Women (ECW), taught Sunday school, was Co-Chair of the annual Bazaar, a member of the Vestry, and head of Greeters. After retirement, she and her husband relocated to Columbia, SC where she was a member of St. Davids Episcopal Church, served as a greeter and was active in the Honors Senior Group and the annual bazaar. A loving wife and devoted mother and grandmother, she is survived by a daughter, Betsy and Husband Terry Huddleston of Cookeville, TN; a son, Ben and wife Carol of Newnan, GA; and a son Bill and wife Tamra of Columbia. Grandchildren are Kevin and Taylor Faragher of Cookeville, TN, Matthew and Sarah Paschal of Newnan, GA, and Christopher and Connor Paschal of Columbia. Memorial services will be held at St. Davids Episcopal Church on Polo Road on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with a reception following in the Parish Hall. Her body has been donated to the Donor Program at the Medical College of the University of South Carolina. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to St. Davids Episcopal Church, 603 Polo Rd., Columbia, SC 29223 or to the . Published in The State on Jan. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.