Corey Thornton LEXINGTON Corey Thornton, age 54, was born on August 24, 1965 and passed away on December 7, 2019 at Richland Memorial Hospital. He will be fondly remembered as a loving father, husband, brother, and son. Those who knew him know that he was an outdoorsman at heart hunting, fishing, gardening, you name it and he probably had it mastered! Corey will be immeasurably missed for his sense of humor and adventurous spirit. Friends and family are invited to share their stories of remembrance during visitation on Sunday, December 15 th from 3:00PM 5:00PM at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home West Columbia Chapel www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Dec. 12, 2019