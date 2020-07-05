1/1
Cornelius James Riley
Cornelius James Riley CAMDEN - A graveside service for Cornelius James "Neil" Riley, 70, will be held Friday, July 10. 2020 at 4:30 p.m. in Quaker Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mepkin Abbey at 1098 Mepkin Abbey Road, Moncks Corner, S.C. 29461 or Theil-Myer Pet Adoption Center at 128 Black River Road, Camden, S.C. 29020. Mr. Riley passed away Friday, June 19, 2020. Born in Buffalo, N.Y., he was a son of the late Cornelius John Riley and Dorothy Helen Levandoski Riley. Mr. Riley served as a Public Defender for the Fifth Judicial Circuit Court in Kershaw County. Surviving are his wife, Elizabeth Riley of Camden; sister Teresa Ann Johnson (Dennis) of Buffalo, N.Y.; 2 nieces; and 1 grand-niece.

Published in The State on Jul. 5, 2020.
