Cornelius "Connie" Ward Clark, Jr. BESSEMER CITY, NC - Cornelius "Connie" Ward Clark, Jr., 81, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020. Born on February 6, 1939 in Bessemer City, NC, he was a son of the late Cornelius Ward Clark, Sr. and Allie Horne Clark. Connie joined the US Marine Core in 1957 and was a CPL E4, later becoming an SFC E7 in the US Army in 1961, before eventually retiring in 1978. He then went on to work in the federal civilian service at Fort Jackson as an Information Technology specialist. Connie was proud of the time he spent serving in the Armed Forces and was known for having been passionate about his job. A true family man, he spent 55 years married to his love, whom he raised a family with. He had a naturally good heart, treated all with kindness, and made friends everywhere he went. Connie will be dearly missed. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Lynn Clark; two sisters, Linda Sisk and Anne Clark; as well as a nephew, Gary Splawn. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Brenda W. Clark; daughter, Kimberly Clark Tsuboi (Hideki); grandchildren, Derek Tsuboi (Karem), Kristen Tsuboi, and Anthony Tsuboi (Catarina); great grandchildren, Isabella, Wren, and Atlas Tsuboi; as well as several nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid-19 virus, no formal services will be held. A graveside will be held at a later date in North Carolina. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215. At this time, they are currently matching donations. Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn is assisting the family. Please sign the online guestbook at thompsonsfuneral.com
.