CPT Bobby L. Chandler, US Army (Ret) COLUMBIA CPT Bobby Lee Chandler, US Army (Ret), 77, of Columbia, died Saturday, September 28, 2019. Born on May 19, 1942, in Greer, SC, he was the son of the late F. Truman Chandler and Ruth Suddeth Chandler. Mr. Chandler was a US Army Vietnam veteran having retired with 21 years of service. He was a member of Shandon Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon, Head Usher, and on the Baptism Committee. His infectious smile and compassionate spirit welcomed all who came to his home and church. Bobby truly lived to serve his church. He will be missed by many. Survivors include his beloved wife of 57 years, Marlene E. Morgan Chandler; son, Jeffery T. Chandler (Celinda); grandchildren, Taylor, Madison and Logan Chandler; brothers T. Lynn Chandler and J. Larry Chandler. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Gregory K. Chandler. The funeral service for Mr. Chandler will be held 12:30 o'clock, Friday, October 4th, 2019 at Shandon Baptist Church. Burial with full military honors will follow at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 11:30 o'clock in The Gathering Place at the church. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shandon Baptist Church, 5250 Forest Drive, Columbia, SC 29206. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on Oct. 2, 2019