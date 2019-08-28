Craig Leroy Starrett WEST COLUMBIA - Craig Leroy Starrett, 65 of West Columbia entered into eternal rest on August 26, 2019. Craig was born January 31, 1954 in Albany, GA to the late Leroy Henry Starrett and Lois Marie Slote Starrett. Craig enjoyed wood working, hiking, camping, and gardening. Craig is survived by his wife of 25 years, Lynn Pleasant Starrett; daughter, Laura Young (Matthew); son, Brian Sox (Jessica); grandchildren, Cheyenne, Emily, Brynn, Zaypher, Laygen; and brother, Rev. Gary Starrett. A memorial service will be held 3 PM Friday, September 6, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington 4720 Augusta Road, Lexington, SC 29073 with visitation one hour prior to time of service. Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the family. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.
Published in The State on Aug. 28, 2019