1/1
Craig Phillips
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Craig's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Craig Phillips
July 7, 1947 - October 26, 2020
Spartanburg, South Carolina - Craig M. Phillips, 73, of Spartanburg passed away peacefully on Monday, October 26th at his home surrounded by family.
Craig was born on July 7, 1947 in Flint, Michigan to the late Clifford M. Phillips (Fran) and, very much alive, Betty Jean Phillips. Craig attended Grand Blanc High School and the University of Michigan, Go Blue! When he decided that school wasn't for him, he enlisted in the US Army. He attended OCS at Fort Benning, GA, was assigned to Fort Jackson, and from there sent to Vietnam. He fought proudly and made many lasting friendships. Upon returning, he was stationed at Fort Jackson for the remainder of his active duty.
He met the love of his life, Kay, on a blind date and was married for 53 years to this very patient woman. Settling in Columbia, he began work at Budweiser of Columbia. Learning the family business led him to his long career at Budweiser of Spartanburg. Craig was known to be a man of few words, lots of them colorful, and a man with a GIANT, giving heart. He was a beer man who loved his community immensely and his friends, co-workers, and family immeasurably.
In addition to his mother, Craig is survived by his wife Kay; his daughters, Shelley Sullivan and Shannon Johnson (Michael); his grandchildren, Sydney Michelle Sullivan of Atlanta, GA, Spencer Craig Sullivan of Spartanburg, SC, Nina Kay Johnson and Ian Michael Johnson of Spartanburg, SC; his favorite cat Ollie; and his whole Budweiser of Spartanburg family.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Spartanburg Regional Hospice, Comfort Keepers, and to the many caregivers that have been both fortunate and patient enough to have worked with him: Emily Moreno, Janice Rogers, Ann Foggie and Karise Chinloy.
Services will be private. There will be a HUGE celebration of life, at a later date, with beer, barbeque, music, and lots of shared stories.
Memorials can be made to a local charity of your choice.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
JM Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in & from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
13 entries
October 30, 2020
I send my deepest sympathy and condolences to Kay and Craig’s family.
I had the pleasure of serving along side Craig in Vietnam. Like Craig, I was a young platoon leader in Charlie Company.
Craig was not just an outstanding soldier he was a good man and well appreciated by all those who served with him.
Rest In Peace my brother.
Skip Franges
Military
October 30, 2020
On behalf of the Ivy Dragoons (3/8th 4th Infantry Division RVN 1966-70), I wish to extend our deepest condolences to Kay, family and friends on your loss. Craig was an outstanding individual as well as an army officer commanding 3rd platoon of C Co 3/8th during his tour in Vietnam 67-68. RIP, my Brother! Slow hand salute.
STEVE EDMUNDS
Military
October 30, 2020
Please accept our warmest condolences, we are deeply sorry for your loss.
Lew Phillips & Family
Family
October 30, 2020
I was so sorry to hear about Craig passing..
He was a good friend and boss for many years.. Praying for Kaye and the family ..
Sherrie Loyd
Friend
October 30, 2020
Kay, I am thinking of you at this time and offer my deepest sympathy.
Kathryn Cannon
October 30, 2020
To the Phillip family, my deepest sympathy for a great loss. Prayers for his resting in peace.
Janie c Salley
Acquaintance
October 30, 2020
To Craig’s Family

I am so sorry to learn of the passing of my good friend Craig. He was a very good friend and client for many years at WASC Radio in Spartanburg, He meant so very much to the upstate community and most importantly Spartanburg. No doubt this man will be missed. Rest In Peace ole friend and may the God of our fathers hold your family firmly in the palm of is hand during this most unsettling time.
Joe Sessoms
October 30, 2020
Thanks for everything that you did for me as an employee of Budweiser of Spartanburg .RSP.
Tommy Phillips
Friend
October 30, 2020
Stars of Life Standing Spray
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Robert T. Phillips
October 29, 2020
Fair winds and following seas, sir.
Joe Spigner
Acquaintance
October 31, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
October 29, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Deanne Collis
October 29, 2020
Stars of Life Standing Spray
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved