To Craig’s Family



I am so sorry to learn of the passing of my good friend Craig. He was a very good friend and client for many years at WASC Radio in Spartanburg, He meant so very much to the upstate community and most importantly Spartanburg. No doubt this man will be missed. Rest In Peace ole friend and may the God of our fathers hold your family firmly in the palm of is hand during this most unsettling time.

Joe Sessoms