Craig W. Smith COLUMBIA Craig W. Smith, 39, passed away on June 18, 2019 due to complications from a bone marrow transplant. He was born in Jacksonville, FL on December 10, 1979 but spent most of his life in Irmo, SC. He was diagnosed early with a rare genetic defect, Shwachman-Diamond Syndrome, which impacted his health for his entire life. Despite this condition he was a lively, happy, intelligent individual, who loved online computer gaming and texting with his friends around the world. He is survived by his parents, Bob and Cyndi Smith; his brother, Joshua Smith; and two nephews, Alexander and Benjamin. Service will be held at St. Mary's Episcopal Church on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shwachman-Diamond Syndrome Foundation, PO Box 6723, Florence, KY 41022. Please sign the online guestbook at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Published in The State on June 21, 2019