Crystal Maria Mitchell COLUMBIA Visitation for Crystal Maria Mitchell will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. today at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 22, 2019 at The Grove, 1509 Fontaine Road, Columbia, SC 29203 Surviving are her son, Saint Hopson; parents, Wallace and Barbara Mitchell; sisters, Starr Richardson and Stacy (Michael Hogan) Mitchell; nieces, Maya Hogan and Amaree Richardson; nephew, Derek Hogan. Condolences for Ms. Mitchell can be made at www.myersmortuarysc.com.
Published in The State on Sept. 21, 2019