Curtis L Martin Sr. WINNSBORO - Curtis L Martin Sr. of 502 Drayton St. Winnsboro SC 29180 passed away on Apr 29, 2019. He is survived by two sons: Curtis Jr and Le'Aundre Martin of the home. His parents: Heyward and Georgetta Martin of Winnsboro SC, brother: Heyward Martin of Winnsboro SC, sister: Janice Padgett of Winnsboro SC. Funeral service will be 2:30 pm (1:30pm viewing) Fri May 3, 2019 @ Greater Mt. Zion Baptist Church with burial in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Thurs May 2, 2019 from 1pm to 7pm @ Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home, 324 S. Vanderhorst St. Winnsboro SC 29180. Condolences may be sent to russellmccutchen.net.
Published in The State on May 2, 2019