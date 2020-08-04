Curtiss Daughtry

Dr. Curtiss W. Daughtry ROCK HILL - Dr. Curtiss W. Daughtry passed away on August 2, 2020 after an extended illness. In addition to his parents, Dr. Daughtry was predeceased by his sisters, Thelma Richardson, Laney McAtee, Hazel Linenbrogger and his brother, Charles Daughtry. Dr. Daughtry is survived by his sons, C. Wilson Daughtry, Jr (Susan) of Fort Mill, SC, David Grant Daughtry of Longwood, FL and Emery Carr Daughtry of Charlotte, NC; grandchildren, Curtiss W. Daughtry, III (Shannon) of Greenville, SC, George Logan Daughtry (Anna) of Charlotte, NC; greatgrandchildren, Hank Logan Daughtry and Vera Rose Daughtry. The funeral service will be on August 4th at 3 PM in the chapel of Wolfe Funeral Home in Fort Mill. SC. Rev Steve Polk of First Baptist Church, Rock Hill will officiate. A visitation with the family will be held after the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting the National Children's Oral Health Foundation (NCOHF). The full obituary can be read www.wolfefuneralhome.com
