Cuthbert Christie LEXINGTON - Cuthbert "Cubby" Hart Christie, 84, of Lexington, passed away on Friday, January 3rd, 2020. Born in Conway, South Carolina on September 22, 1935, he was the son of the late William Rahn and Mary Eva Hart Christie, and the husband of Debby Christie. Cubby retired from BellSouth after 41 years of service and was a member of Northwood Baptist Church and a lifetime member of the NRA. He was an avid NASCAR fan, and spent his free time working in his yard and customizing vans. In addition to his wife, Mr. Christie is survived by his daughters, Dawn Christie Beaver, Karen Christie Hilyer, and Kim Christie Morrow (Dale); as well as two grandchildren, David and Scott Hilyer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, William Rahn Christie, Jr.; and sister, Elizabeth Christie Oliveros. The Memorial Service will be held at 3pm on Monday, January 6th, in the chapel of Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington, with Pastor Dave Copeland officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home an hour prior to the service, beginning at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harvest Hope Food Bank, 2220 Shop Road, Columbia, SC 29201, or to Pets, Inc., 300 Orchard Drive, West Columbia, SC 29170. Family and friends may sign the online guest register at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.
Published in The State on Jan. 5, 2020