Cymanthia Schunhoff Salley NORTH - Cymanthia Schunhoff Salley, 87, of North, passed away on June 30, 2019 with her family at her bedside. Cymanthia was the widow of Dewey W. Salley and the daughter of the late Ethbert and Mamie Lightfoot Schunhoff. Cymanthia is survived by daughters, Bridget Salley (TommyWilliams) and Sheryl (Jimmy) Stephens; grandchildren, Kayla (Josh) Rutland, Meagan McCormick, Ali Stephens (Hobie Dennis) and Jace McCormick and her two precious great-granddaughters Graylee Hildebrand and Braelynn Rutland; sisters, Joanne King and Lynda Murray; brother-in-law, Charlie Kinsey and many special nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Peggy Kinsey. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home (www.mcalhaunfuneralhome.com) in North and other times at the home, 211 Camelia Street, North. Funeral services will be Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 10:00 AM at North United Methodist Church with Rev. Matthew Rucker and Rev. Richard Toy officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in North, SC Memorials may be given to the Riverside Cemetery Upkeep Fund, P. O. Box 116, North, SC 29112 and Grove Park Hospice.
Published in The State on July 3, 2019