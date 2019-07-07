Cynthia Dale Elliott LEXINGTON Cynthia Dale Elliott 65 of Lexington, entered into eternal rest on July 3, 2019. Cynthia was born August 29, 1953 at Fort Jackson, SC to the late Shelton M. Elliott, Sr., and Mary Jeanette Williams Elliott. Cynthia held her South Carolina Real Estate License, was a member of First Baptist Church of Columbia. She enjoyed painting her art work and was a pet lover. Cynthia was a very loving, caring and giving person and enjoyed spending time with her brother. Cynthia is survived by her brother, Shelton M. Elliott, Jr. of West Columbia; nieces, Cannon Dominick and Michaela Noel Elliott; and nephew, Shelton M. Elliott, III. The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington, 4720 Augusta Road, Lexington SC 29073. A Graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019 at Southland Memorial Gardens700 West Dunbar Road, West Columbia, SC 29170. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 128 Stonemark Lane, Columbia, SC 29210. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on July 7, 2019