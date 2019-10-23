Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington 4720 Augusta Road Lexington , SC 29073 (803)-764-9631 Send Flowers Obituary

Cynthia Kirchdofer "Cindy" Maxheimer CAYCE - Cynthia Kirchdofer "Cindy" Maxheimer, 62, wife of Richard W. "Rick" Maxheimer, resident of Cayce, passed away suddenly on October 19, 2019 at Lexington Medical Center. Born December 19, 1956 in Aurora, Colorado, she was a daughter of William Kirchdofer and the late Sophie Trenz Kirchdofer. She was a graduate of Airport High School and Midlands Technical College. She was employed with Thompson Funeral Homes where her love and compassion assisted many families. Cindy loved to travel, especially taking cruises with her long-time friends. Above all, Cindy loved her family; spending time with her husband, son and grandchildren was her greatest joy. She was a long-time member of Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church where she was involved in almost every church function. She especially enjoyed her work with the Seraph Singers and the Team. In addition to her husband and father she is survived by a son, Drew Maxheimer, his wife Jessica and two grandsons, Eli and Sam of Lexington. Cindy is also survived by a sister, Karline Best (Ted) of Oakwood, GA; several nieces, nephews, a number of very dear friends as well as her work family. She was predeceased by her mother, Sophie Kirchdofer and a brother, Richard Kirchdofer. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 5 PM, Friday, October 25th, at Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church with the Rev. Wade Roof officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 3 to 5 PM prior to the service. A private inurnment will take place at a later date at Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church. The family requests that those wishing to make memorials may do so to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation,

