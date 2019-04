Dr. Cynthia Yvonne Murray CAMDEN - Dr. Cynthia Yvonne Murray, 71, of Camden, SC passed this Sunday, March 24, 2019. A licensed & certified School Psychologist in South Carolina for over 25 years, she was also the author of "Reading, 'Riting, and Ruthlessness" available through Amazon.com . Dr. Murray is survived by her two sons: George Murray Boykin, and Hasan Johnson James both of Camden, SC; her sister Lois Gaither Newton of Tyler, TX; her two nephews: Jon Cedric Newton of Tyler, TX and Justin C. Newton of Katy, TX; and her cousin Dionne Lane of Lithonia, GA A Homegoing Service will be held at Community Baptist Church on Tuesday, April 2nd at 11:30 am. The family will receive friends Monday April 1st at Brown's Funeral Home 6:30-9:00. Condolences may be left at www.BrownsFHCamden.com