Dr. Cynthia Yvonne Murray CAMDEN - Dr. Cynthia Yvonne Murray, 71, of Camden, SC passed this Sunday, March 24, 2019. A licensed & certified School Psychologist in South Carolina for over 25 years, she was also the author of "Reading, 'Riting, and Ruthlessness" available through Amazon.com. Dr. Murray is survived by her two sons: George Murray Boykin, and Hasan Johnson James both of Camden, SC; her sister Lois Gaither Newton of Tyler, TX; her two nephews: Jon Cedric Newton of Tyler, TX and Justin C. Newton of Katy, TX; and her cousin Dionne Lane of Lithonia, GA A Homegoing Service will be held at Community Baptist Church on Tuesday, April 2nd at 11:30 am. The family will receive friends Monday April 1st at Brown's Funeral Home 6:30-9:00. Condolences may be left at www.BrownsFHCamden.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 2, 2019