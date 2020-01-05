Cynthia Ann Keller Robbins ELGIN Cynthia Ann Keller Robbins, 47, of Elgin, concluded her beautiful life on January 1, 2020. She was the daughter of Mary Ann Keller. While she will be missed dearly, she will be remembered always by her beloved family, including her husband of 23 years, James Michael "Mike" Robbins; two sons, Michael and Cody; mother, Mary Ann; siblings, Charles and Christie; many nieces and nephews; and the Robbins family. A woman of faith and family, Cynthia believed in and supported her two sons with her whole heart as her life's mission and was deeply committed to helping young families get their start in life by finding them their first home. The service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Robbins will be held at 6 o'clock, Monday, January 6th, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia, with the Pastor Robbie Green officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. Because Cynthia was a graduate of the University of Florida all memorials may be made to the Tim Tebow Foundation, Tim Tebow Foundation, 2220 County Road 210W, Suite 108, PMB 317, Jacksonville, FL 32259. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on Jan. 5, 2020