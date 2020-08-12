1/1
Cynthia S. Bowers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cynthia S. Bowers CAMDEN Funeral service for Cynthia Sue Bowers, 58, will be held on Thursday at 2:00 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church in Lancaster with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday 5-7 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home, Lugoff and one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church. Memorials may be made to Antioch Baptist Church Family Center. Mrs. Bowers passed away at home on Monday, August 10, 2020. Born in South Fork, North Dakota, she was the daughter of the late James and Martha Hinerman Neeley. She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church in Lancaster. She enjoyed bowling, going to the beach, and painting the stress relief coloring books. She was an avid Gamecock fan. Surviving are her husband, The Rev. David Michael Bowers; brother, Mark Neeley (Lisa) of Swansee, S.C.; niece, Heather Neeley McCormick (Tyler); and great-niece and nephew, Ryleigh and River McCormick. She was predeceased by a brother, Richard Neeley. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Powers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
13
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Antioch Baptist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
13
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Antioch Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Powers Funeral Home
832 Ridgeway Rd
Lugoff, SC 29078
(803) 408-8711
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved