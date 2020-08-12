Cynthia S. Bowers CAMDEN Funeral service for Cynthia Sue Bowers, 58, will be held on Thursday at 2:00 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church in Lancaster with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday 5-7 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home, Lugoff and one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church. Memorials may be made to Antioch Baptist Church Family Center. Mrs. Bowers passed away at home on Monday, August 10, 2020. Born in South Fork, North Dakota, she was the daughter of the late James and Martha Hinerman Neeley. She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church in Lancaster. She enjoyed bowling, going to the beach, and painting the stress relief coloring books. She was an avid Gamecock fan. Surviving are her husband, The Rev. David Michael Bowers; brother, Mark Neeley (Lisa) of Swansee, S.C.; niece, Heather Neeley McCormick (Tyler); and great-niece and nephew, Ryleigh and River McCormick. She was predeceased by a brother, Richard Neeley. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net
