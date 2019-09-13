D'Juanna Barker Irvin COLUMBIA Funeral services for D'Juanna Jonea Barker Irvin will be held Saturday at 1:00 p.m. in the Brookland Baptist Church, Northeast. Viewing will be held Friday from 3:00 p.m. until 9;00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Surviving are: her sons, Christopher Irvin, Dwaleh Mitchell, and Randy-Travon Walker; parents, Alice and Herman Bouttè; siblings: Da-Kea Boutte' Amanda Biggs, Alena Valentine , Abcee LaJuan Barker, Dwanski Barker, William James Hayes; five grandchildren; other loving relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Sept. 13, 2019